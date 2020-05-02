Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

