Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Trading Down 10.2%

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.52 and last traded at C$20.00, approximately 559,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 848,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.28.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.79.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.