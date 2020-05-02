FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reduced by Analyst

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MXIM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of MXIM opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

