FY2020 EPS Estimates for ABIOMED, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for ABIOMED in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ABIOMED’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABMD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.33. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

