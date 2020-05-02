Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,229 shares during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDP stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

