Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

