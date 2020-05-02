Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 59,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.