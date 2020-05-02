Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $40,212,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 178,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 129,198 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $4,383,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

