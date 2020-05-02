Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

