Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of ETN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.