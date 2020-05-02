Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

DE stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

