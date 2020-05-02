Dawn Parsell Otto Sells 1,250 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dawn Parsell Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.