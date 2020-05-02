DAGCO Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.