DAGCO Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

