DAGCO Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NOBL stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

