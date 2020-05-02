DAGCO Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

TMO stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

