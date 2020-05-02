DAGCO Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,471,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 478.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

