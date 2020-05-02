DAGCO Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

