DAGCO Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $227.05 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

