D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $434,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T opened at $29.90 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

