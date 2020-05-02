D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $339.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.07, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

