D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $77.39 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

