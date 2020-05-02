D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 632 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.89. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 243.44% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock worth $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

