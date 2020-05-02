D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

