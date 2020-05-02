D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 1.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHME opened at $13.96 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

