D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 954,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,705,000 after buying an additional 92,749 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 106,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

