D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MRK stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

