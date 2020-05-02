D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $603,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMH opened at $36.98 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

