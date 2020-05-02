D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $329.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

