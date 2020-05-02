D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

