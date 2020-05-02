D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

