D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

