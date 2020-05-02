D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,890,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in IAA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,337,000 after buying an additional 667,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in IAA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,095,000 after buying an additional 258,349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,875,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,305,000 after buying an additional 485,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IAA by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,453,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,483,000 after purchasing an additional 436,054 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

IAA opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

