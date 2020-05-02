D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Gentherm by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Gentherm by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.