D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.