D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $282.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

