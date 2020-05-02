D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $421,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

