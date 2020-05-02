D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.