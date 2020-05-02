D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,826.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

