D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,054 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.