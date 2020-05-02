D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 333 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

EMB opened at $99.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

