D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 13,471 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,471 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CLF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The company had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.