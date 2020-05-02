Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

