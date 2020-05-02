CX Institutional Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.