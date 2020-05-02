CX Institutional Sells 87 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $907.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,189.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

