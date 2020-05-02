CX Institutional Sells 58 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stryker were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

