CX Institutional Sells 182 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.