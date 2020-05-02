CX Institutional Sells 11,894 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chevron were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.