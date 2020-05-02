CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $159.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

