CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

